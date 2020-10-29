COVID-19: Bangladesh reports 25 more deaths, 1681 new cases

It said the tally of infections has surged to 404,760 as 1,681 new cases were confirmed in the last 24 hours.

A total of 14,268 samples were tested at 112 authorized laboratories across the country during the time.

Of the total sample tests in the past 24 hours, 11.78 per cent tested positive, while 17.52 per cent cases were detected from the total tests conducted so far, the release added.

Among the total infections, 79.38 per cent patients have recovered, while 1.45 per cent died so far since the first COVID-19 positive cases were reported in the country on 8 March.