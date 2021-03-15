Covid-19: Bangladesh reports 26 more deaths, 1773 cases in 24hrs

The number of detected novel coronavirus cases in Bangladesh, according to the government, on Monday rose to 559,168 as 1,773 more cases were reported, after testing 18,695 samples, including rapid antigen tests, in the last 24 hours.
During that time 26 more Covid-19 patients died, raising the total deaths in the country to 8,571, said a press release of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) today.
The rate of detection in the last 24 hours until 8:00am increased to 9.48 per cent, while the overall rate of detection of infected cases in Bangladesh as of Monday stands at 13.05 per cent.
The health directorate said a total of 1,432 people were recovered from the highly infectious disease in the last 24 hours, taking the number of total recovery to 513,127.
The overall rate of people recovered as of today stands at 91.77 per cent while the rate of death is 1.53 per cent, it added.
Of the people died in the last 24 hours, 21 were males and five females. Of the total deaths so far, 6,484 were male (75.65 per cent) and 2,087 female (24.35 per cent).
All of the 26 patients breathed their last at different hospitals.
A total of 19,442 samples were collected in the last 24 hours.
Bangladesh detected the first coronavirus patient on 8 March and recorded first death on 18 March.