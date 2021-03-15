Covid-19: Bangladesh reports 26 more deaths, 1773 cases in 24hrs

The number of detected novel coronavirus cases in Bangladesh, according to the government, on Monday rose to 559,168 as 1,773 more cases were reported, after testing 18,695 samples, including rapid antigen tests, in the last 24 hours.

During that time 26 more Covid-19 patients died, raising the total deaths in the country to 8,571, said a press release of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) today.

The rate of detection in the last 24 hours until 8:00am increased to 9.48 per cent, while the overall rate of detection of infected cases in Bangladesh as of Monday stands at 13.05 per cent.