COVID-19: Bangladesh reports 27 more deaths, 932 cases

The number of detected novel coronavirus cases in Bangladesh, according to the government, on Monday rose to 510,080 as 932 more cases were reported, after testing 12,617 samples, including rapid antigen tests, in the last 24 hours.
During that time 27 more COVID-19 patients died, raising the total deaths in the country to 7,479, said a press release of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) today.
The rate of detection in the last 24 hours until 8:00am was 7.39 per cent, while the overall rate of detection of infected cases in Bangladesh as of Saturday stands at 16.02 per cent.
The health directorate today said a total of 1,357 people recovered from the highly infectious disease in the last 24 hours, taking the number of total recovery to 453,318.
The overall rate of people recovered as of today stands at 88.87 per cent while the rate of death is 1.47 per cent, it added.
Of the people who died in the last 24 hours, 23 were male and four female. Of the total deaths so far, 5,698 were male (76.19 per cent) and 1,781 female (23.81 per cent).
A total of 13,039 samples were collected in the last 24 hours. As of Monday, the number of samples tested in Bangladesh stands at 31,84,527.
Bangladesh detected first coronavirus patient on 8 March and recorded first death on 18 March.