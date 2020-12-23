COVID-19: Bangladesh reports 30 deaths, 1367 cases

Staff Correspondent

The number of detected novel coronavirus cases in Bangladesh on Tuesday rose to 504,868 as another 1,367 people were found to be positive, after testing 15,896 samples in 24 hours.

During that time 30 more COVID-19 patients died, raising the total deaths in the country to 7,359, said a press release of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) Wednesday.

The rate of detection in the last 24 hours until 8:00am today was 8.58 per cent, while the overall rate of detection of infected cases in Bangladesh as of Tuesday stands at 16.21 per cent.

A total of 2,416 people recovered from the highly infectious disease in that time, taking the total to 444,345.

Bangladesh detected first coronavirus patient on 8 March and recorded first death on 18 March.

