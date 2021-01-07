COVID-19: Bangladesh reports 31 deaths, 1007 cases

The number of detected novel coronavirus cases in Bangladesh, according to the government, on Thursday rose to 519,905 as 1007 more cases were reported, after testing 15,634 samples, including rapid antigen tests, in the last 24 hours.

During that time 31 more COVID-19 patients died, raising the total deaths in the country to 7,718, said a press release of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) today.

The rate of detection in the last 24 hours until 8:00am was 6.55 per cent, while the overall rate of detection of infected cases in Bangladesh as of Tuesday stands at 15.67 per cent.