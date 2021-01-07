COVID-19: Bangladesh reports 31 deaths, 1007 cases

The number of detected novel coronavirus cases in Bangladesh, according to the government, on Thursday rose to 519,905 as 1007 more cases were reported, after testing 15,634 samples, including rapid antigen tests, in the last 24 hours.
During that time 31 more COVID-19 patients died, raising the total deaths in the country to 7,718, said a press release of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) today.
The rate of detection in the last 24 hours until 8:00am was 6.55 per cent, while the overall rate of detection of infected cases in Bangladesh as of Tuesday stands at 15.67 per cent.
The health directorate said some 966 people recovered from the highly infectious disease in the last 24 hours, taking the number of total recovery to 464,446.
The overall rate of people recovered as of Thursday stands at 89.33 per cent while the rate of death is 1.48 per cent, it added.
Of the people died in the last 24 hours, 21 were male and 10 female. Of the total deaths so far, 5,867 were male (76.02 per cent) and 1,851 female (23.98 per cent).
A total of 15,634 samples were collected in the last 24 hours. As of Thursday, the number of samples tested in Bangladesh stands at 33,176,810.
Bangladesh detected first coronavirus patient on 8 March and recorded first death on 18 March.