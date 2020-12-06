COVID-19: Bangladesh reports 31 deaths, 1666 new cases in 24 hrs

Thirty one more patients died of coronavirus and 1,666 people were newly diagnosed with COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.
Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) in a press release made the disclosure on Sunday.
As many as 6,838 people have died of coronavirus while 477,545 people have been infected so far, according to DGHS.
A total of 13,218 samples were tested. Of them, 1,666 samples were found to be positive for coronavirus.
Advertisement
Some 2,552 patients recovered in the last 24 hours. The total number of recoveries stands at 395,960.
A total of 2,863,169 samples have been tested so far.
Bangladesh first detected coronavirus on 8 March and a patient first died on 18 March.