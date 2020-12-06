COVID-19: Bangladesh reports 31 deaths, 1666 new cases in 24 hrs

Thirty one more patients died of coronavirus and 1,666 people were newly diagnosed with COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.

Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) in a press release made the disclosure on Sunday.

As many as 6,838 people have died of coronavirus while 477,545 people have been infected so far, according to DGHS.

A total of 13,218 samples were tested. Of them, 1,666 samples were found to be positive for coronavirus.