COVID-19: Bangladesh reports 32 deaths, 1,470 new cases

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
The number of detected COVID-19 cases in Bangladesh rose to 502,183 on Monday as 1,470 more patients were identified, after testing 15,669 samples, including rapid antigen tests, in 160 laboratories in the last 24 hours.

During that time 32 more COVID-19 patients died, raising the total deaths in the country to 7,312, said a press release of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) today.

The health directorate said a total of 2,167 people recovered from the highly infectious disease in the last 24 hours, taking the number of total recovery to 439,694.

Bangladesh detected first coronavirus patient on 8 March and recorded first death on 18 March.

