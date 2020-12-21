COVID-19: Bangladesh reports 32 deaths, 1,470 new cases

The number of detected COVID-19 cases in Bangladesh rose to 502,183 on Monday as 1,470 more patients were identified, after testing 15,669 samples, including rapid antigen tests, in 160 laboratories in the last 24 hours.

During that time 32 more COVID-19 patients died, raising the total deaths in the country to 7,312, said a press release of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) today.