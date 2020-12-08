COVID-19: Bangladesh reports 32 deaths, 2202 new cases in 24 hrs

Thirty two more patients died of coronavirus and 2,202 people were newly diagnosed with COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.
Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) in a press release made the disclosure on Tuesday.
As many as 6,906 people have died of coronavirus while 481,945 people have been infected so far, according to DGHS.
A total of 17,084 samples were tested. Of them, 2,202 samples were found to be positive for coronavirus.
Some 2,571 patients recovered in the last 24 hours. The total number of recoveries stands at 401,194.
A total of 2,894,622 samples have been tested so far.
Bangladesh first detected coronavirus on 8 March and a patient first died on 18 March.