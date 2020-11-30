COVID-19: Bangladesh reports 35 deaths, 2525 new cases

The number of detected novel coronavirus cases in Bangladesh, according to the government, on Monday rose to 464,932 as 2,525 more cases were reported, after testing 15,372 samples in the last 24 hours.

During that time 35 more COVID-19 patients died, raising the total deaths in the country to 6,644, said a press release of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) on Monday.

The rate of detection in the last 24 hours until 8:00am was 16.43 per cent, while the overall rate of detection of infected cases in Bangladesh as of Sunday stands at 16.77 per cent.