COVID-19: Bangladesh reports 35 deaths, 2525 new cases

The number of detected novel coronavirus cases in Bangladesh, according to the government, on Monday rose to 464,932 as 2,525 more cases were reported, after testing 15,372 samples in the last 24 hours.
During that time 35 more COVID-19 patients died, raising the total deaths in the country to 6,644, said a press release of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) on Monday.
The rate of detection in the last 24 hours until 8:00am was 16.43 per cent, while the overall rate of detection of infected cases in Bangladesh as of Sunday stands at 16.77 per cent.
The health directorate said some 2,539 people recovered from the highly infectious disease in the last 24 hours, taking the number of total recovery to 380,711.
The overall rate of people recovered as of today stands at 81.89 per cent while the rate of death is 1.43 per cent, it added.
Of the people died in the last 24 hours, 24 were male and 11 female. Of the total deaths so far, 5,099 were males (76.75 per cent) and 1,545 females (23.25 per cent).
A total of 15,565 samples were collected in the last 24 hours. As of Monday, the number of samples tested in Bangladesh stands at 27,72,701.
Bangladesh detected first coronavirus patient on 8 March and recorded first death on 18 March.