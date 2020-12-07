COVID-19: Bangladesh reports 36 deaths, 2198 new cases in 24 hrs

Thirty six more patients died of coronavirus and 2,198 people were newly diagnosed with COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.

Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) in a press release made the disclosure on Monday.

As many as 6,874 people have died of coronavirus while 479,743 people have been infected so far, according to DGHS.

A total of 14,893 samples were tested. Of them, 2,198 samples were found to be positive for coronavirus.