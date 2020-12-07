COVID-19: Bangladesh reports 36 deaths, 2198 new cases in 24 hrs

Thirty six more patients died of coronavirus and 2,198 people were newly diagnosed with COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.
Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) in a press release made the disclosure on Monday.
As many as 6,874 people have died of coronavirus while 479,743 people have been infected so far, according to DGHS.
A total of 14,893 samples were tested. Of them, 2,198 samples were found to be positive for coronavirus.
Advertisement
Some 2,663 patients recovered in the last 24 hours. The total number of recoveries stands at 398,623.
A total of 2,877,538 samples have been tested so far.
Bangladesh first detected coronavirus on 8 March and a patient first died on 18 March.