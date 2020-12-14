COVID-19: Bangladesh reports 37 more deaths, 1799 cases

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
default-image

Thirty seven more patients died of coronavirus while 1799 people were newly diagnosed with COVID-19 in the last 24 hours till 8:00am on Monday.

Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) in a press release made this disclosure.

As many as 7,089 people have died of coronavirus while 492,332 people have been infected so far, according to DGHS.

Advertisement

A total of 423,845 infected people have recovered so far.

A total of 16,828 samples were tested during the time and 10.69 per cent of them were found positive.

Bangladesh first detected coronavirus on 8 March and a patient first died on 18 March.

More News

Man kills himself at court failing to reunite with family

Man kills himself at court failing to reunite with family

64 pourashava elections on 30 January

Election Commission

'Pay attention to nutrition during coronavirus times'

'Pay attention to nutrition during coronavirus times'

8 to die for killing minor girl after rape in Chattogram

8 to die for killing minor girl after rape in Chattogram