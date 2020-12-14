COVID-19: Bangladesh reports 37 more deaths, 1799 cases

Thirty seven more patients died of coronavirus while 1799 people were newly diagnosed with COVID-19 in the last 24 hours till 8:00am on Monday.
Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) in a press release made this disclosure.
As many as 7,089 people have died of coronavirus while 492,332 people have been infected so far, according to DGHS.
A total of 423,845 infected people have recovered so far.
A total of 16,828 samples were tested during the time and 10.69 per cent of them were found positive.
Bangladesh first detected coronavirus on 8 March and a patient first died on 18 March.