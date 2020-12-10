COVID-19: Bangladesh reports 37 more deaths, 1861 cases

Thirty seven more patients died of coronavirus and 1,861 people were newly diagnosed with COVID-19 in the last 24 hours till 8:00am on Thursday.
Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) in a press release made the disclosure.
As many as 6,967 people have died of coronavirus while 485,965 people have been infected so far, according to DGHS.
A total of 16,265 samples were tested during the time and 11.44 per cent of them were found positive.
Of the patients died in 24 hours, 28 were male and nine female.
Bangladesh first detected coronavirus on 8 March and a patient first died on 18 March.