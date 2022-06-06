Covid-19: Bangladesh reports 43 cases, zero death

The one death recorded on 30 May to 5 June was a woman who received one dose of Covid vaccine, it said. The deceased had no comorbidity. Comorbidity means the simultaneous presence of two or more diseases or medical conditions in a patient.
The mortality rate remained unchanged at 1.49 per cent. The recovery rate rose to 97.46 per cent as 154 patients recovered during this period.
In May, the country reported only four Covid-linked deaths and 816 new cases, while 7,356 patients recovered from the disease, according to the DGHS.
Among the four deaths during the period, one was vaccinated with single dose of Covid vaccine while three were vaccinated with two doses.
The country reported its first zero Covid death in a single day on 20 November last year, along with 178 cases, since the pandemic broke out here in March 2020.