Covid-19: Bangladesh reports 43 cases, zero death

Bangladesh registered 43 new Covid cases in 24 hours till Sunday morning taking the country's total caseload to 1,953,700.

The country's total fatalities remained unchanged at 29,131 as no death was reported during the period, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), reports UNB.

The daily test positivity rate increased to 0.99 per cent from Sunday's 0.79 per cent as 4,328 samples were tested.

The country on Saturday saw 34 cases with zero death.