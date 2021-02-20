Bangladesh

Covid-19: Bangladesh reports 5 deaths, 350 cases

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka

The number of detected novel coronavirus cases in Bangladesh, according to the government, on Saturday rose to 543,024 as 350 more cases were reported, after testing 11,148 samples, including rapid antigen tests, in the last 24 hours.

During that time five more Covid-19 patients died, raising the total deaths in the country to 8,342, said a press release of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) today.

The rate of detection in the last 24 hours until 8:00am was 3.14 per cent.

The health directorate today said a total of 424 people had recovered from the highly infectious disease in the last 24 hours, taking the number of total recovery to 490,892.

Bangladesh detected first coronavirus patient on 8 March and recorded first death on 18 March.

Call for mother language in all spheres of education

Ekushey Padak to be distributed Saturday

CUET teacher pursuing PhD in US passes away