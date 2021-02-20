Covid-19: Bangladesh reports 5 deaths, 350 cases

The number of detected novel coronavirus cases in Bangladesh, according to the government, on Saturday rose to 543,024 as 350 more cases were reported, after testing 11,148 samples, including rapid antigen tests, in the last 24 hours.

During that time five more Covid-19 patients died, raising the total deaths in the country to 8,342, said a press release of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) today.