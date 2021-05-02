Covid-19: Bangladesh reports 69 more deaths, 1,359 new cases

As coronavirus continues its onslaught in Bangladesh, health authorities reported 69 more deaths in 24 hours until Sunday morning, taking the death toll to 11,569.
Besides, 1,359 new cases were detected after examining 14,158 samples during the period until 8:00am Sunday, reports UNB.
However, the positivity rate fell to 9.60 per cent from Saturday's 9.61 per cent while the fatality rate rose to 1.52 per cent from 1.51 per cent of the previous day.
Bangladesh reported its first coronavirus case on 8 March last year and the first death on the 18th of that month.
