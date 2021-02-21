Covid-19: Bangladesh reports 7 deaths, 327 cases

The number of detected novel coronavirus cases in Bangladesh, according to the government, on Sunday rose to 543,351 as 327 more cases were reported, after testing 14,036 samples, including rapid antigen tests, in the last 24 hours.

During that time seven more COVID-19 patients died, raising the total deaths in the country to 8,349, said a press release of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) Sunday.

The rate of detection in the last 24 hours until 8:00am was 2.33 per cent.