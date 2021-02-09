COVID-19: Bangladesh reports 8 deaths, 387 cases

The health directorate today said a total of 642 people were recovered from the highly infectious disease in the last 24 hours, taking the number of total recovery to 484,573.

The overall rate of people recovered as of today stands at 89.94 per cent while the rate of death is 1.53 per cent, it added.

Of the people died in the last 24 hours, seven were male and one female. Of the total deaths so far, 6,236 were male (75.78 per cent) and 1,993 female (24.22 per cent).

All of the eight patients died in the last 24 hours breathed their last at different hospitals.

A total of 14,578 samples were collected in the last 24 hours. As of Tuesday, the number of samples tested in Bangladesh stands at 37,77,242.

Bangladesh detected first coronavirus patient on 8 March and recorded first death on 18 March.