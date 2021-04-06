Covid-19: Bangladesh reports record cases and deaths in 24 hrs

The number of detected novel coronavirus cases in Bangladesh, according to the government, on Tuesday rose to 651,652 as 7,213 more cases were reported, after testing 34,311 samples, including rapid antigen tests, in the last 24 hours.

During that time record 66 Covid-19 patients died, raising the total deaths in the country to 9,384, said a press release of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) today.

This was the highest cases and deaths that Bangladesh reported in 24 hours. Earlier, the country reported record 7,087 cases in a day on 4 April while the highest number of deaths was 64, reported on 30 June last year.

The rate of detection in the last 24 hours until 8:00am was 21.02 per cent, while the overall rate of detection of infected cases in Bangladesh as of Tuesday stands at 13.44 per cent.

The health directorate today said a total of 2,969 people were recovered from the highly infectious disease in the last 24 hours, taking the number of total recovery to 558,383.