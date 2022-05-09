Covid-19: Bangladesh sees zero death for 19th straight day

The daily test positivity rate slightly dropped to 0.40 per cent from Sunday's 0.41 per cent as 7,413 samples were tested, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

On Sunday, the number of cases was lower as 23 new cases were reported.

The mortality rate remained unchanged at 1.49 per cent. The recovery rate rose to 97.18 per cent as 272 patients recovered during this period.

In April, the country reported only five Covid-linked deaths and 1,114 new cases, while 14,100 patients recovered from the disease, according to the DGHS.