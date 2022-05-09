Covid-19: Bangladesh sees zero death for 19th straight day

The daily test positivity rate slightly dropped to 0.40 per cent from Sunday's 0.41 per cent as 7,413 samples were tested, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
On Sunday, the number of cases was lower as 23 new cases were reported.
The mortality rate remained unchanged at 1.49 per cent. The recovery rate rose to 97.18 per cent as 272 patients recovered during this period.
In April, the country reported only five Covid-linked deaths and 1,114 new cases, while 14,100 patients recovered from the disease, according to the DGHS.
Among the five deaths during the period, two were unvaccinated patients while three were vaccinated with two doses of the Covid-19 vaccine.
The country reported its first day without a Covid-related death on 20 November last year, along with 178 cases, since the pandemic broke out in Bangladesh in March 2020.
On 28 January, Bangladesh logged its previous highest positivity rate of 33.37 per cent.
The country registered its highest daily caseload of 16,230 on 28 July last year and daily fatalities of 264 on 10 August 10 in the same year.