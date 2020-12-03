COVID-19: Bangladesh to begin free antigen tests Saturday

Bangladesh is set to begin the free rapid antigen tests to ascertain novel coronavirus infection in 10 districts on Saturday, said additional director general of the health directorate (DGHS) Meerjady Sabrina Flora on Thursday.
The government has taken the decision as there has been severe criticism both from experts and media for conducting a low number of tests daily.
Speaking to Prothom Alo this afternoon, she said initially only the suspected people with COVID-19 symptoms will be tested. The government is yet to fix any fee for the antigen test, she added.
The tests will be done at district sadar hospitals. The 10 districts are -- Gaibandha, Panchagarh, Joypurhat, Jashore, Meherpur, Brahmanbaria, Patuakhali, Munshiganj, Madaripur and Sylhet.
Antigen test can confirm in 15-30 minutes whether a person is infected with coronavirus.
Meerjady Sabrina said they have trained workers to conduct antigen tests and brought quality antigen test kits. The test will begin in other districts of the country gradually but the people without symptoms will not brought under the test, she added.
Public health experts said introduction of rapid antigen test will increase the number of tests as well as help formulate policies to fight the pandemic.
The COVID-19 test policy of the government said no specialised laboratories are necessary to conduct antigen test. However, there is a chance of getting a person negative as antigen test is not so sensitive. That’s why the PCR test has to run for negative cases found in antigen tests. Those who would found positive will be considered as COVID positive cases.
Around six months ago, the national technical committee on coronavirus affairs gave its opinion in favour of beginning antibody test alongside the PCR test. The expert also asked the government to begin antibody tests as well.
The health directorate prepared a draft policy on rapid coronavirus test and sent it to the ministry on 9 July. The ministry formed a committee of experts seeking their opinion on expansion of test of samples. The committee submitted its proposals on 23 August. It recommended starting antigen and antibody tests within the shortest possible time.
Around two and a half months after that the health directorate finalised a policy on COVID-19 tests on 12 November, but it did not begin tests until now.
DGHS sources said it took time as it could not ascertain which kit is most effective for antigen test. Meanwhile, testing efficacy of two kits, approved by the World Health Organisation, has been completed.
However, introduction of antigen and antibody tests should have started simultaneously, the public health experts think.
The committee strongly recommended starting the antibody and antigen tests simultaneously, professor Liaquat Ali, head of the committee formed by the government for the sample testing expansion policy, told Prothom Alo.