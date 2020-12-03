COVID-19: Bangladesh to begin free antigen tests Saturday

Bangladesh is set to begin the free rapid antigen tests to ascertain novel coronavirus infection in 10 districts on Saturday, said additional director general of the health directorate (DGHS) Meerjady Sabrina Flora on Thursday.

The government has taken the decision as there has been severe criticism both from experts and media for conducting a low number of tests daily.

Speaking to Prothom Alo this afternoon, she said initially only the suspected people with COVID-19 symptoms will be tested. The government is yet to fix any fee for the antigen test, she added.

The tests will be done at district sadar hospitals. The 10 districts are -- Gaibandha, Panchagarh, Joypurhat, Jashore, Meherpur, Brahmanbaria, Patuakhali, Munshiganj, Madaripur and Sylhet.