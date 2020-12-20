COVID 19: Bangladeshi expatriate, son die in NY within 3 hrs

A Bangladeshi expatriate and his son on Saturday died of coronavirus disease, COVID-19, in New York where the deadly virus has already claimed over 36,000 lives, reports news agency UNB.

Engineer Khairuzzaman and his son Abul Bashar Panna, from Halisohor area in Chattogram, lost their lives to the novel virus within a span of three hours.

They used to live in Brooklyn in the New York state, said Subhasish Barua, a journalist in the US.

With these, a total of seven Bangladeshis died in New York in a week. All of them are from Chattogram.