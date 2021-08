Bangladesh reports 117 more Covid deaths and 3,525 cases in 24 hours, according to the Director General of Health Services (DGHS) on Friday.

The authorities reported 102 deaths and 4,698 cases on Thursday.

A total of 27,578 samples were tested in 24 hours. The rate of detection is 12.78 percent in the last 24 hours which was 13.77 per cent yesterday.