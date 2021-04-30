Covid-19 claims 57 more lives, detection rate over 10pc again

The number of detected novel coronavirus cases in Bangladesh, according to the government, on Friday rose to 759,132 as 2,177 more cases were reported in the last 24 hours.
During that time 57 Covid-19 patients died, raising the total deaths in the country to 11,450, said a press release of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
Advertisement
A total of 21,046 samples were tested in the last 24 hours while detection rate was 10.34 per cent. The infection rate was 9.39 per cent yesterday.
In last 24 hours, 4,325 people recovered from the virus taking the total number of recovered people to 681,426.
Bangladesh detected its first coronavirus patient on 8 March last year and recorded its first death in the disease on 18 March that year.
Post Comment