COVID-19: Death toll crosses 8000

The number of detected novel coronavirus cases in Bangladesh, according to the government, on Saturday rose to 531,326 as 436 more cases were reported, after testing 11,115 samples, including rapid antigen tests, in the last 24 hours.
During that time 22 more COVID-19 patients died, raising the total deaths in the country to 8,003, said a press release of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) today.
The rate of detection in the last 24 hours until 8:00am was 3.92 per cent, while the overall rate of detection of infected cases in Bangladesh as of Saturday stands at 15 per cent.
The health directorate today said a total of 338 people recovered from the highly infectious disease in the last 24 hours, taking the number of total recovery to 475,899.
The overall rate of people recovered as of today stands at 89.57 per cent while the rate of death is 1.51 per cent, it added.
Of the people died in the last 24 hours, 17 were male and five female. Of the total deaths so far, 6,064 were male (75.77 per cent) and 1,939 female (24.23 per cent).
All the 22 patients died at different hospitals in the last 24 hours.
A total of 11,007 samples were collected in the last 24 hours. As of Tuesday, the number of samples tested in Bangladesh stands at 35,41,389.
Bangladesh detected its first coronavirus patient on 8 March and recorded the first death on 18 March.