COVID-19: Death toll in Bangladesh crosses 6,000

The number of detected novel coronavirus cases in Bangladesh, according to the government, on Wednesday rose to 414,164 as 1,517 more cases were reported, after testing 13,914 samples in the last 24 hours.

During that time 21 more COVID-19 patients died, raising the total deaths in the country to 6,004, said a press release of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) today.

The rate of detection in the last 24 hours was 10.90 per cent, while the overall rate of detection of infected cases in Bangladesh as of Wednesday stands at 17.33 per cent.