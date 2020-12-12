COVID-19 deaths top 7000 in Bangladesh

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka

34 more patients died of coronavirus in the last 24 hours till 8:00am on Saturday taking the total death toll in the country past 7000 mark.

7,020 people have so far died in Bangladesh since it reported first casualty on 18 March.

Bangladesh first detected coronavirus on 8 March.

1,329 people were newly diagnosed with COVID-19 during 24 hours, said a press release of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) on Saturday.

A total of 489,178 people have been infected so far while 417,503 of them recovered.

12,630 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, according to DGHS.

