COVID-19: Detection rate comes below 5pc

The number of detected novel coronavirus cases in Bangladesh, according to the government, on Thursday rose to 525,723 as 813 more cases were reported, after testing 16,608 samples, including rapid antigen tests, in the last 24 hours.

During that time 16 more COVID-19 patients died, raising the total deaths in the country to 7,849, said a press release of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) today.

The rate of detection in the last 24 hours until 8:00am was 4.90 per cent. The detection rate comes below 5 per cent for the first time in more than 9 months.