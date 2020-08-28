COVID-19: Detection rate decreases further but deaths increase in 24 hrs

The number of detected novel coronavirus infection cases in Bangladesh on Friday rose to 306,794 as 2,211 more people were found to be positive, after testing 13,741 samples in 24 hours.
During that time 47 more patients died, raising the total deaths in the country to 4,174, said a press release of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) on Friday.
The rate of detection in the last 24 hours was 16.09 per cent, which is less than the previous 24 hours.
The DGHS on Thursday said the detection rate in the previous 24 hours was 16.11. That was the lowest rate in three months. On 20 May, the detection rate was 15.84 per cent.
The overall rate of detection of infected cases in Bangladesh as of Friday stands at 20.26 per cent.
A total of 3,378 people recovered from the highly infectious disease in that time, taking the total to 196,836.
The overall rate of people recovered as of today stands at 64.16 per cent while the rate of death is 1.36 per cent, it added.
Of the people died in the last 24 hours, 32 were males and 15 females. Of the total deaths so far, 3,274 were males (78.44 per cent) and 900 females (21.56 per cent).
A total of 13,977 samples were collected in the last 24 hours while the number of laboratories active in the country is 92.
As of Friday, the number of samples tested in Bangladesh stands at 15,14,126.
Bangladesh detected first coronavirus patient on 8 March and recorded first death on 18 March.