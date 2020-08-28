COVID-19: Detection rate decreases further but deaths increase in 24 hrs

The number of detected novel coronavirus infection cases in Bangladesh on Friday rose to 306,794 as 2,211 more people were found to be positive, after testing 13,741 samples in 24 hours.

During that time 47 more patients died, raising the total deaths in the country to 4,174, said a press release of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) on Friday.

The rate of detection in the last 24 hours was 16.09 per cent, which is less than the previous 24 hours.