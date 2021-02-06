COVID-19: Detection rate dropped to 2.51pc

Bangladesh reports 8 more deaths of coronavirus and 305 new cases in the last 24 hours.
Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) in a press release made the disclosure on Saturday.
A total of 12,135 samples were tested during that time. The rate of detection dropped to 2.51 on Saturday while it was 2.79 on Friday
A total of 8,190 people have died of coronavirus in the country while 537,770 have been infected so far, according to DGHS.
417 more patients recovered on Saturday taking the total number of recoveries to 482,841.
These patients died in different hospitals in last 24 hours.
Bangladesh first detected coronavirus on 8 March and a patient first died on 18 March.