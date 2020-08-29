COVID-19: Detection rate increases, sample collection, deaths decrease in 24 hrs

The number of detected novel coronavirus infection cases in Bangladesh on Saturday rose to 308,925 as 2,131 more people were found to be positive, after testing 11,689 samples in 24 hours.

During that time 32 more patients died, raising the total deaths in the country to 4,206, said a press release of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) on Saturday.

The rate of detection in the last 24 hours was 18.23 per cent, which is more than the previous 24 hours.