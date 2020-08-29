COVID-19: Detection rate increases, sample collection, deaths decrease in 24 hrs

The number of detected novel coronavirus infection cases in Bangladesh on Saturday rose to 308,925 as 2,131 more people were found to be positive, after testing 11,689 samples in 24 hours.
During that time 32 more patients died, raising the total deaths in the country to 4,206, said a press release of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) on Saturday.
The rate of detection in the last 24 hours was 18.23 per cent, which is more than the previous 24 hours.
The DGHS on Friday said the detection rate in the previous 24 hours was 16.09. That was the lowest rate in three months. On 20 May, the detection rate was 15.84 per cent.
The overall rate of people recovered as of today stands at 64.37 per cent while the rate of death is 1.37 per cent
The overall rate of detection of infected cases in Bangladesh as of Saturday stands at 20.25 per cent.
A total of 2,027 people recovered from the highly infectious disease in that time, taking the total to 198,863.
The overall rate of people recovered as of today stands at 64.37 per cent while the rate of death is 1.37 per cent, it added.
Of the people died in the last 24 hours, 26 were males and six females. Of the total deaths so far, 3,300 were males (78.46 per cent) and 906 females (21.54 per cent).
A total of 11,438 samples were collected in the last 24 hours while the number of laboratories active in the country is 92. DGHS on Friday reported that it collected in 13,977 samples in the previous 24 hours while the number of samples tested were 13,741.
As of Saturday, the number of samples tested in Bangladesh stands at 15,25,815.
Bangladesh detected first coronavirus patient on 8 March and recorded first death on 18 March.