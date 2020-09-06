COVID-19: DGHS reports 14.02pc detection rate testing 11,354 samples

The number of detected novel coronavirus cases in Bangladesh on Sunday rose to 325,257 as 1,592 more people were found to be positive, after testing 11,354 samples in 24 hours.
During that time 32 more patients died, raising the total deaths in the country to 4,479, said a press release of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) today.
The rate of detection in the last 24 hours was 14.02 per cent, while the overall rate of detection of infected cases in Bangladesh as of Sunday stands at 19.96 per cent.
A total of 3,423 people recovered from the highly infectious disease in that time, taking the total to 221,275.
The overall rate of people recovered as of today stands at 68.05 per cent while the rate of death is 1.38 per cent, it added.
Of the people died in the last 24 hours, 25 were males and seven females. Of the total deaths so far, 3,504 were males (78.23 per cent) and 975 females (21.77 per cent).
A total of 11,124 samples were collected in the last 24 hours. As of Sunday, the number of samples tested in Bangladesh stands at 16,29,312.
Bangladesh detected first coronavirus patient on 8 March and recorded first death on 18 March.