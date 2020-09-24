COVID-19: DGHS reports 1540 more detections, 28 deaths

The number of detected novel coronavirus cases in Bangladesh on Thursday rose to 355,384 as 1,540 more people were found to be positive, after testing 12,900 samples in 24 hours.

During that time 28 more COVID-19 patients died, raising the total deaths in the country to 5,072, said a press release of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) today.

The rate of detection in the last 24 hours was 11.94 per cent, while the overall rate of detection of infected cases in Bangladesh as of Thursday stands at 18.95 per cent.