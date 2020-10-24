COVID-19: Govt reports 1094 new cases, 19 deaths

The number of detected novel coronavirus cases in Bangladesh, according to the government, on Saturday rose to 397,507 as 1,094 more cases were reported, after testing 10,998 samples in 24 hours.
During that time 19 more COVID-19 patients died, raising the total deaths in the country to 5,780, said a press release of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) today.
The rate of detection in the last 24 hours was 9.95 per cent, while the overall rate of detection of infected cases in Bangladesh as of Saturday stands at 17.69 per cent.
A total of 1,498 people reportedly recovered from the highly infectious disease in that time, taking the number of total recovery to 313,563.
The overall rate of people recovered as of today stands at 78.88 per cent while the rate of death is 1.45 per cent, it added.
Of the people died in the last 24 hours, 17 were male and two female. Of the total deaths so far, 4,452 were male (77.02 per cent) and 1,328 female (22.98 per cent).
A total of 10,556 samples were collected in the last 24 hours. As of Saturday, the number of samples tested in Bangladesh stands at 22,46,486.
Bangladesh detected first coronavirus patient on 8 March and recorded first death on 18 March.