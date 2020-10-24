COVID-19: Govt reports 1094 new cases, 19 deaths

The rate of detection in the last 24 hours was 9.95 per cent, while the overall rate of detection of infected cases in Bangladesh as of Saturday stands at 17.69 per cent.

A total of 1,498 people reportedly recovered from the highly infectious disease in that time, taking the number of total recovery to 313,563.

The overall rate of people recovered as of today stands at 78.88 per cent while the rate of death is 1.45 per cent, it added.