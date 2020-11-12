COVID-19: Govt reports 13 deaths, 1845 new cases

Staff Correspondent
People sit as they come to a coronavirus testing center in the Mugda Medical College and Hospital as the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak continues in Dhaka, Bangladesh, 2 July 2020
The number of detected novel coronavirus cases in Bangladesh, according to the government, on Thursday rose to 427,198 as 1,845 more cases were reported, after testing 17,112 samples in the last 24 hours.

During that time 13 more COVID-19 patients died, raising the total deaths in the country to 6,140, said a press release of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) today.

The rate of detection in the last 24 hours until 8:00am was 10.78 per cent, while the overall rate of detection of infected cases in Bangladesh as of Thursday stands at 17.08 per cent.

The DGHS said a total of 1,737 people were recovered from the highly infectious disease in that time, taking the number of total recovery to 344,868.

The overall rate of people recovered as of today stands at 80.73 per cent while the rate of death is 1.44 per cent, it added.

Of the people died in the last 24 hours, nine were male and four female. Of the total deaths so far, 4,728 were males (77.00 per cent) and 1,412 females (23.00 per cent).

A total of 16,968 samples were collected in the last 24 hours. As of Thursday, the number of samples tested in Bangladesh stands at 25,01,800.

Bangladesh detected first coronavirus patient on 8 March and recorded first death on 18 March.

