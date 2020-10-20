COVID-19: Govt reports 1380 new cases at 10.84pc detection rate

The number of detected novel coronavirus cases in Bangladesh, according to the government, on Tuesday rose to 391,586 as 1,380 new cases were reported, after testing 13,611 samples in the last 24 hours.
During that time 18 more COVID-19 patients died, raising the total deaths in the country to 5,699, said a press release of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) today.
The rate of detection in the last 24 hours was 10.84 per cent, while the overall rate of detection of infected cases in Bangladesh as of Tuesday stands at 17.86 per cent.
A total of 1,542 people said to be recovered from the highly infectious disease in that time, taking the number of total detected cases to 307,141.
The overall rate of people recovered as of today stands at 78.44 per cent while the rate of death is 1.46 per cent, it added.
Of the people died in the last 24 hours, 14 were male and four female. Of the total deaths so far, 4,385 were males (76.94 per cent) and 1,314 females (23.06 per cent).
A total of 13,860 samples were collected in the last 24 hours. As of Tuesday, the number of samples tested in Bangladesh stands at 21,92,325.
Bangladesh detected first coronavirus patient on 8 March and recorded first death on 18 March.