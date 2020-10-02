COVID-19: Govt reports 1396 new cases, 33 deaths

The number of detected novel coronavirus cases in Bangladesh on Friday rose to 366,383 as 1,396 more people were found to be positive, after testing 11,176 samples in 24 hours.
During that time 33 more COVID-19 patients died, raising the total deaths in the country to 5,305, said a press release of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) today.
The rate of detection in the last 24 hours was 12.49 per cent, while the overall rate of detection of infected cases in Bangladesh as of Friday stands at 18.60 per cent.
A total of 1,549 people recovered from the highly infectious disease in that time, taking the total to 278,627.
The overall rate of people recovered as of today stands at 76.05 per cent while the rate of death is 1.45 per cent, it added.
Of the people died in the last 24 hours, 25 were male and eight female. Of the total deaths so far, 4,104 were males (77.36 per cent) and 1,201 females (22.64 per cent).
A total of 11,509 samples were collected in the last 24 hours. As of Friday, the number of samples tested in Bangladesh stands at 19,70,251.
Bangladesh detected first coronavirus patient on 8 March and recorded first death on 18 March.