COVID-19: Govt reports 1441 cases, 20 deaths

The number of detected novel coronavirus cases in Bangladesh on Thursday rose to 374,592 as 1,441 more people were found to be positive, after testing 12,605 samples in 24 hours.
During that time 20 more COVID-19 patients died, raising the total deaths in the country to 5,460, said a press release of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) today.
The rate of detection in the last 24 hours was 11.43 per cent, while the overall rate of detection of infected cases in Bangladesh as of Thursday stands at 18.37 per cent.
A total of 1,685 people recovered from the highly infectious disease in that time, taking the total to 288,316.
The overall rate of people recovered as of today stands at 76.97 per cent while the rate of death is 1.46 per cent, it added.
Of the people died in the last 24 hours, 13 were male and seven female. Of the total deaths so far, 4,213 were males (77.16 per cent) and 1,247 females (22.74 per cent).
A total of 12,572 samples were collected in the last 24 hours. As of Thursday, the number of samples tested in Bangladesh stands at 20,39,413.
Bangladesh detected first coronavirus patient on 8 March and recorded first death on 18 March.