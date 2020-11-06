COVID-19: Govt reports 15 deaths, 1469 new cases

The number of detected novel coronavirus cases in Bangladesh, according to the government, on Friday rose to 417,475 as 1,469 more cases were reported, after testing 13,521 samples in the last 24 hours.
During that time 15 more COVID-19 patients died, raising the total deaths in the country to 6,036, said a press release of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) today.
The rate of detection in the last 24 hours was 10.86 per cent, while the overall rate of detection of infected cases in Bangladesh as of Friday stands at 17.26 per cent.
A total of 1,439 people were reportedly recovered from the highly infectious disease in that time, taking the number of total recovery to 335,027.
The overall rate of people recovered as of today stands at 80.25 per cent while the rate of death is 1.45 per cent, it added.
Of the people died in the last 24 hours, 11 were male and four female. Of the total deaths so far, 4,646 were males (76.97 per cent) and 1,390 females (23.03 per cent).
A total of 13,747 samples were collected in the last 24 hours. As of Friday, the number of samples tested in Bangladesh stands at 24,18,423.
Bangladesh detected first coronavirus patient on 8 March and recorded first death on 18 March.