COVID-19: Govt reports 15 deaths, 1469 new cases

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
A woman consults a doctor before swab testing at Mugda Medical College and Hospital, as the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak continues, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, on 23 June 2020
A woman consults a doctor before swab testing at Mugda Medical College and Hospital, as the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak continues, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, on 23 June 2020Reuters

The number of detected novel coronavirus cases in Bangladesh, according to the government, on Friday rose to 417,475 as 1,469 more cases were reported, after testing 13,521 samples in the last 24 hours.

During that time 15 more COVID-19 patients died, raising the total deaths in the country to 6,036, said a press release of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) today.

The rate of detection in the last 24 hours was 10.86 per cent, while the overall rate of detection of infected cases in Bangladesh as of Friday stands at 17.26 per cent.

Advertisement

A total of 1,439 people were reportedly recovered from the highly infectious disease in that time, taking the number of total recovery to 335,027.

The overall rate of people recovered as of today stands at 80.25 per cent while the rate of death is 1.45 per cent, it added.

Of the people died in the last 24 hours, 11 were male and four female. Of the total deaths so far, 4,646 were males (76.97 per cent) and 1,390 females (23.03 per cent).

A total of 13,747 samples were collected in the last 24 hours. As of Friday, the number of samples tested in Bangladesh stands at 24,18,423.

Bangladesh detected first coronavirus patient on 8 March and recorded first death on 18 March.

Advertisement

More News

12 dengue cases reported in Dhaka

An aedes mosquito that carries the germs of dengue fever

Four more bighas of land found to be grabbed by Haji Salim

MP Haji Salim's Madina Group grabbed the land adjacent to Meghna Bridge in Sonargaon upazila of Narayanganj

City faces serial 8-hr blackouts for DESCO maintenance works

City faces serial 8-hr blackouts for DESCO maintenance works

Ex-RHD official, wife sued for acquiring 'illegal' wealth

Ex-RHD official, wife sued for acquiring 'illegal' wealth