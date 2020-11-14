COVID-19: Govt reports 1531 new cases, 14 deaths

The number of detected novel coronavirus cases in Bangladesh on Saturday day rose to 430,496 as 1,531 more people were found to be positive after testing 11,795 samples in 24 hours.

Some 14 more COVID-19 patients died during that time, raising the total deaths in the country to 6,173, said a press release of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) today.

The rate of detection in the last 24 hours was 12.98 per cent, while the overall rate of detection of infected cases in Bangladesh as of Saturday stands at 17.03 per cent.