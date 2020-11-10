COVID-19: Govt reports 16 deaths, 1699 new cases

The number of detected novel coronavirus cases in Bangladesh, according to the government, on Tuesday rose to 423,620 as 1,699 more cases were reported, after testing 13,520 samples in the last 24 hours.
During that time 16 more COVID-19 patients died, raising the total deaths in the country to 6,108, said a press release of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) today.
The rate of detection in the last 24 hours was 12.57 per cent, while the overall rate of detection of infected cases in Bangladesh as of Tuesday stands at 17.15 per cent.
The DGHS said a total of 1,648 people were recovered from the highly infectious disease in that time, taking the number of total recovery to 341,416.
The overall rate of people recovered as of today stands at 80.59 per cent while the rate of death is 1.44 per cent, it added.
Of the people died in the last 24 hours, 15 were male and one female. Of the total deaths so far, 4,703 were males (77.00 per cent) and 1,405 females (23.00 per cent).
A total of 13,616 samples were collected in the last 24 hours. As of Tuesday, the number of samples tested in Bangladesh stands at 24,70,164.
Bangladesh detected first coronavirus patient on 8 March and recorded first death on 18 March.