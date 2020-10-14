COVID-19: Govt reports 1684 new cases with 11.69pc detection rate

The number of detected novel coronavirus cases in Bangladesh, according to the government, on Wednesday rose to 382,959 as 1,684 more cases were reported, after testing 14,411 samples in the last 24 hours.
During that time 16 more COVID-19 patients died, raising the total deaths in the country to 5,593, said a press release of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) today.
The rate of detection in the last 24 hours was 11.69 per cent, while the overall rate of detection of infected cases in Bangladesh as of Wednesday stands at 18.11 per cent.
A total of 1,576 people said to be recovered from the highly infectious disease in that time, taking the number of total detected cases to 297,449.
The overall rate of people recovered as of today stands at 77.67 per cent while the rate of death is 1.46 per cent, it added.
Of the people died in the last 24 hours, 13 were male and three female. Of the total deaths so far, 4,305 were males (76.97 per cent) and 1,288 females (23.03 per cent).
A total of 14,169 samples were collected in the last 24 hours. As of Wednesday, the number of samples tested in Bangladesh stands at 21,12,448.
Bangladesh detected first coronavirus patient on 8 March and recorded first death on 18 March.
However, antibody tests have shown that at least 45 per cent of the Dhaka dwellers were infected with the novel coronavirus. Of them, 24 per cent was above 60 years of age.
The study was published at a hotel in the capital’s Gulshan on 12 October.
After analysing the genes of the coronavirus, the researchers also assumed that the first COVID-19 infection happened in the country in mid-February.