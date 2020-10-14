COVID-19: Govt reports 1684 new cases with 11.69pc detection rate

The number of detected novel coronavirus cases in Bangladesh, according to the government, on Wednesday rose to 382,959 as 1,684 more cases were reported, after testing 14,411 samples in the last 24 hours.

During that time 16 more COVID-19 patients died, raising the total deaths in the country to 5,593, said a press release of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) today.

The rate of detection in the last 24 hours was 11.69 per cent, while the overall rate of detection of infected cases in Bangladesh as of Wednesday stands at 18.11 per cent.