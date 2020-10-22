COVID-19: Govt reports 1696 new cases, 24 deaths

The number of detected novel coronavirus cases in Bangladesh, according to the government, on Thursday rose to 394,827 as 1,696 more cases were reported, after testing 14,958 samples in the last 24 hours.

During that time 24 more COVID-19 patients died, raising the total deaths in the country to 5,747, said a press release of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) today.

The rate of detection in the last 24 hours was 11.34 per cent, while the overall rate of detection of infected cases in Bangladesh as of Thursday stands at 17.77 per cent.