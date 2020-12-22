COVID-19: Govt reports 17 deaths, 1318 cases

The number of detected novel coronavirus cases in Bangladesh on Tuesday rose to 503,501 as another 1,318 people were found to be positive, after testing 15,145 samples in 24 hours.

During that time 17 more COVID-19 patients died, raising the total deaths in the country to 7,329, said a press release of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) today.

The rate of detection in the last 24 hours until 8:00am today was 8.70 per cent, while the overall rate of detection of infected cases in Bangladesh as of Tuesday stands at 16.21 per cent.

A total of 2,235 people recovered from the highly infectious disease in that time, taking the total to 441,929.