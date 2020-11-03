COVID-19: Govt reports 17 deaths, 1659 new virus cases

The number of detected novel coronavirus cases in Bangladesh, according to the government, on Tuesday rose to 412,647 as 1,659 more cases were reported, after testing 14,061 samples in the last 24 hours.

During that time 17 more COVID-19 patients died, raising the total deaths in the country to 5,983, said a press release of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) today.

The rate of detection in the last 24 hours was 11.80 per cent, while the overall rate of detection of infected cases in Bangladesh as of Tuesday stands at 17.37 per cent.