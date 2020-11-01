COVID-19: Govt reports 18 deaths, 1568 new virus cases

The number of detected novel coronavirus cases in Bangladesh, according to the government, on Sunday rose to 409,252 as 1,568 more cases were reported, after testing 12,549 samples in the last 24 hours.
During that time 18 more COVID-19 patients died, raising the total deaths in the country to 5,941, said a press release of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) today.
The rate of detection in the last 24 hours was 12.50 per cent, while the overall rate of detection of infected cases in Bangladesh as of Sunday stands at 17.42 per cent.
A total of 1,795 people were reportedly recovered from the highly infectious disease in that time, taking the number of total recovery to 325,940.
The overall rate of people recovered as of today stands at 79.64 per cent while the rate of death is 1.45 per cent, it added.
Of the people died in the last 24 hours, 15 were male and three female. Of the total deaths so far, 4,568 were males (76.88 per cent) and 1,373 females (23.12 per cent).
A total of 12,620 samples were collected in the last 24 hours. As of Sunday, the number of samples tested in Bangladesh stands at 23,48,811.
Bangladesh detected first coronavirus patient on 8 March and recorded first death on 18 March.