COVID-19: Govt reports 20 deaths, 1163 cases

The number of detected novel coronavirus cases in Bangladesh, according to the government, on Friday rose to 507,265 as 1,163 more cases were reported, after testing 13,695 samples, including rapid antigen tests, in the last 24 hours.
During that time 20 more COVID-19 patients died, raising the total deaths in the country to 7,398, said a press release of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) today.
The rate of detection in the last 24 hours until 8:00am was 8.49 per cent, while the overall rate of detection of infected cases in Bangladesh as of Friday stands at 16.11 per cent.
The health directorate today said a total of 2,113 people were recovered from the highly infectious disease in the last 24 hours, taking the number of total recovery to 448,803.
The overall rate of people recovered as of today stands at 88.47 per cent while the rate of death is 1.46 per cent, it added.
Of the people died in the last 24 hours, 14 were male and six female. Of the total deaths so far, 5,636 were male (76.18 per cent) and 1,762 female (23.82 per cent).
Of the patients died in the last 24 hours, 19 breathed their last at different hospitals while one at home.
A total of 13,510 samples were collected in the last 24 hours. As of Friday, the number of samples tested in Bangladesh stands at 31,49,348.
Bangladesh detected first coronavirus patient on 8 March and recorded first death on 18 March.