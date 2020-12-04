COVID-19: Govt reports 24 deaths, 2252 new cases

The number of detected novel coronavirus cases in Bangladesh, according to the government, on Friday rose to 473,991 as 2,252 more cases were reported, after testing 15,430 samples in the last 24 hours.
During that time 24 more COVID-19 patients died, raising the total deaths in the country to 6,772, said a press release of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) today.
The rate of detection in the last 24 hours until 8:00am was 14.59 per cent, while the overall rate of detection of infected cases in Bangladesh as of Friday stands at 16.71 per cent.
The health directorate today said a total of 2,572 people were recovered from the highly infectious disease in the last 24 hours, taking the number of total recovery to 390,951.
The overall rate of people recovered as of today stands at 82.48 per cent while the rate of death is 1.43 per cent, it added.
Of the people died in the last 24 hours, 20 were male and four female. Of the total deaths so far, 5,184 were male (76.55 per cent) and 1,588 female (23.45 per cent).
A total of 15,527 samples were collected in the last 24 hours. As of Friday, the number of samples tested in Bangladesh stands at 28,36,411.
Bangladesh detected first coronavirus patient on 8 March and recorded first death on 18 March.