COVID-19: Govt reports 28 deaths, 1014 cases

The number of detected novel coronavirus cases in Bangladesh, according to the government, on Thursday rose to 513,510 as 1014 more cases were reported, after testing 13,254 samples, including rapid antigen tests, in the last 24 hours.
During that time 28 more COVID-19 patients died, raising the total deaths in the country to 7,559, said a press release of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) today.
The rate of detection in the last 24 hours until 8:00am was 7.65 per cent, while the overall rate of detection of infected cases in Bangladesh as of Thursday stands at 15.91 per cent.
The health directorate today said a total of 1,389 people were recovered from the highly infectious disease in the last 24 hours, taking the number of total recovery to 457,459.
The overall rate of people recovered as of today stands at 89.08 per cent while the rate of death is 1.47 per cent, it added.
Of the people died in the last 24 hours, 21 were male and seven female. Of the total deaths so far, 5,754 were male (76.12 per cent) and 1,805 female (23.88 per cent).
Among the 30 patients died in the last 24 hours, 26 breathed their last at different hospitals while two at their home.
A total of 13,204 samples were collected in the last 24 hours. As of Thursday, the number of samples tested in Bangladesh stands at 32,27,598.
Bangladesh detected first coronavirus patient on 8 March and recorded first death on 18 March.