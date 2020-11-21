COVID-19: Govt reports 28 deaths, 1847 new cases

The number of detected novel coronavirus cases in Bangladesh, according to the government, on Saturday rose to 445,281 as 1,847 more cases were reported, after testing 12,643 samples in the last 24 hours.
During that time 28 more COVID-19 patients died, raising the total deaths in the country to 6,350, said a press release of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) today.
The rate of detection in the last 24 hours until 8:00am was 14.61 per cent, while the overall rate of detection of infected cases in Bangladesh as of Saturday stands at 16.90 per cent.
The health directorate today said a total of 1,921 people were recovered from the highly infectious disease in the last 24 hours, taking the number of total recovery to 360,352.
The overall rate of people recovered as of today stands at 80.93 per cent while the rate of death is 1.43 per cent, it added.
Of the people died in the last 24 hours, 18 were male and 10 female. Of the total deaths so far, 4,881 were males (76.87 per cent) and 1,469 females (23.13 per cent).
A total of 12,458 samples were collected in the last 24 hours. As of Saturday, the number of samples tested in Bangladesh stands at 26,35,202.
Bangladesh detected first coronavirus patient on 8 March and recorded first death on 18 March.