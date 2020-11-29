COVID-19: Govt reports 29 deaths, 1788 new cases

Staff Correspondent
The number of detected novel coronavirus cases in Bangladesh, according to the government, on Sunday rose to 462,407 as 1,788 more cases were reported, after testing 13,737 samples in the last 24 hours.

During that time 29 more COVID-19 patients died, raising the total deaths in the country to 6,609, said a press release of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) today.

The rate of detection in the last 24 hours until 8:00am was 13.02 per cent, while the overall rate of detection of infected cases in Bangladesh as of Sunday stands at 16.77 per cent.

The health directorate today said a total of 2,287 people were recovered from the highly infectious disease in the last 24 hours, taking the number of total recovery to 378,172.

The overall rate of people recovered as of today stands at 81.78 per cent while the rate of death is 1.43 per cent, it added.

Of the people died in the last 24 hours, 23 were male and six female. Of the total deaths so far, 5,075 were males (76.79 per cent) and 1,534 females (23.21 per cent).

A total of 13,864 samples were collected in the last 24 hours. As of Sunday, the number of samples tested in Bangladesh stands at 27,57,329.

Bangladesh detected first coronavirus patient on 8 March and recorded first death on 18 March.

